Busoga sugarcane farmers ask Museveni to fulfill factory pledges

Sugarcane farmers in Busoga Sub-region have asked President Museveni to fulfil his pledge to construct two sugar factories in the area.

In September 2021, government, through finance minister Matia Kasaija, pledged to construct two factories for farmers.

Kasaija made the promise during a consultative meeting attended by members of the Busoga Parliamentary Caucus sugarcane farmers, and Busoga Local Government leaders at Civil Service College in Jinja City.

According to Kasaija, Shs135b for the construction of two sugar factories was to be released under a supplementary budget in the Financial Year (FY) 2021/2022 and the remaining money was to be availed in the FY2022/2023.

Greater Busoga Sugarcane Farmers’ Union chairperson Godfrey Biriwali now says government allocated some funds to construct two sugar factories in Busoga, but nothing is on ground.

“Some money was allocated to us (farmers), but it is still at Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), which is supposed to implement the programme. However little it is, we are waiting on UDC to buy land,’’ he said on Sunday, adding that “we want their own factories so that they can add value to cane.”

Sugarcane farmer Godfrey Naitema urged government to expedite the process of implementing its pledge.

“In countries like India and the Netherlands, they have more mills. Farmers supply cane as they want, and there is no zoning. We want the President to establish our two sugar mills in Busoga as he attracts more investors who will set up more factories,’’ he added.

Uganda Sugarcane Growers Association chairperson Isa Budhugo backed Naitema saying they need their own mills so that investors don’t exploit them with low cane prices.”

He added: “It was a promise by President Museveni. So, let him fulfil what he promised. It is now two years since (the pledge was made), but nothing is on the ground.”

Jinja City sugarcane farmer Sowedi Tenywa believes if government constructs two sugar factories for them, they will be able to set their own prices for cane and not be exploited by millers.