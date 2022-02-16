Car robbed at gunpoint found being sold online

A car, which was stolen in Kihiihi Town Council, Kanungu District, has been recovered and two suspects have been arrested after it was detected in a social media advertisement being sold in Kampala City.

A sedan, Toyota Premio, was robbed from Mr Davis Sabiiti, a special hire driver in Kihihi Township, by two men that hired him to drive them to Kabale Township.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the owner of the washing bay where the car was recovered and another person, who was selling the vehicle, were detained at Nateete Police Station on offences of aggravated robbery and being in possession of a stolen property.

“We are hunting for other suspects that were involved in the offence. We are also vigorously searching for the firearms that were used in the offence,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

Police say the thugs strangled Mr Sabiiti but he fought back prompting them to pull out pistols. Mr Owoyesigyire said they put the driver at gunpoint and subdued him.

Case

“Mr Sabiiti pleaded for his life and the suspects ordered him to call his relatives to raise Shs12m and send it by mobile money. The victim’s relatives were able to raise only Shs300,000, which they sent to him using a mobile money system and it was withdrawn by the suspects,” he said.

The suspects later drove him to Kampala City where they forced him to sign an agreement that he had sold the vehicle. They also forced him to sign a transfer form before they took the vehicle.

The suspects dumped their victim in the city and drove off.

According to police, the suspect recorded a statement at Nateete Police Station, but as detectives were starting with the investigations, they saw an advert on Facebook for the sale of the same vehicle.

Mr Owoyesigyire said detectives posed as buyers and reached out to the seller, who directed them to his workplace at Kabuusu, Rubaga Division in Kampala City.

“We found the stolen car in the yard being sold. The detectives negotiated with the sellers and then when they were sure that the suspects had the documents, they arrested them. The owner of the washing bay and another person, who he said was the seller of the stolen car, have been arrested,” he said.