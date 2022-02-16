Car robbed at gunpoint found being sold online

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The owner of the washing bay where the car was recovered and another person, who was selling the vehicle, were detained at Nateete Police Station on offences of aggravated robbery and being in possession of a stolen property.

A car, which was stolen in Kihiihi Town Council, Kanungu District, has been recovered and two suspects have been arrested after it was detected in a social media advertisement being sold in Kampala City.

