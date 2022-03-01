China puts 'aggressive' terms on Entebbe airport loan- researchers

What you need to know:

  • Under the loan from China's Exim Bank to modernise the Entebbe Airport, the Ugandan government is required to channel all revenue from the country's only international airport into an account held jointly with the lender, according to the contract published Monday by AidData.

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this month said China needs to contribute more to global efforts to provide debt relief for poor nations that are struggling to repay after the pandemic battered their economies.

A top Chinese lender has imposed "aggressive" repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda's Entebbe international airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.
Chinese state banks are the biggest source of infrastructure funding to Africa, and have been criticised for their predatory lending practices although details of contracts are rarely made public.

