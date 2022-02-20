Museveni, China discuss new poverty eradication agenda

President Museveni (right) waves to the Chinese officials following a meeting at State House Entebbe on Friday. PHOTO/PPU

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The Chinese officials say their government’s financing model for Africa has moved from infrastructure development.
  • In 2019, the relationship between Uganda and China was upgraded to the level of Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership with a joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Investment and Technical cooperation (JCTEIT) as a bilateral framework of economic cooperation. 

President Museveni has welcomed China’s new development model on the African continent in which Uganda is among the countries set to benefit.
Mr Museveni, who met a Chinese delegation at State House on Friday, singled out two key areas of interest for Uganda; poverty eradication and technology transfer.

