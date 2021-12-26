Consecration of Kampala Archbishop set for next month

Kampala Archbishop-elect Paul Ssemogerere. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Kampala Archbishop-elect in his Christmas message to devotees at Our Lady of Peace Cathedral, Kasana- Luweero Diocese, without disclosing the exact dates revealed that the consecration would be conducted in January 2022.

The Catholic Church has finally revealed the consecration timeline for the Kampala Archbishop-elect Paul Ssemogerere following his appointment by Pope Francis as new Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese on December 9.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.