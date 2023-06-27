FDC hits out at DPP over closure of 17 files in iron sheets scandal

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Opposition political party yesterday criticised the public prosecutor’s office, denouncing what it said was the premature closure of 17 files involving high profile individuals named in the Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

The deputy party spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo, said at a media briefing that although the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has the power to discontinue a case, the iron sheets scandal is one in which Ugandans interested in the fight against corruption are heavily invested.

Mr Kikonyogo who spoke at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, said the DPP’s action has demoralised Ugandans and will have a chilling effect on anti-graft institutions countrywide.

“As for the anti-corruption units, do they still have the energy to continue doing their work the way they did in this one when whatever they [did] is thrown into the dust bin? … We don’t know whether the government is serious with the fight against corruption,” he said.

At the weekend, DPP Jane Frances Abodo said files in respect to 17 implicated government officials, believed to include Speaker of Parliament Anita Among; Vice President Jessica Alupo; Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and other ministers, had been closed.

Ms Abodo said no incriminating evidence was found to merit arraignment of the suspects in court.

But Mr Kikonyogo wondered how and why the DPP chose not to use the very iron sheets which have since been returned by some of the named officials as evidence. Similarly, he said the directorate should have used the millions of shillings paid back by officials who were unable to return what they took, as evidence in court.

“… She said some people were asked to return iron sheets … [For] some of us who are not lawyers we are asking: how can you return something you did not take? Why do you force someone to take something to the stores when you are telling us he/she has no case at all?” Mr Kikonyogo observed.

Mr Kikonyogo said returning stolen property cannot be taken to mean that one does not have a case to answer.

“We know constitutionally, you can do it, but are you doing it for the country? Is that what Ugandans expected out of these cases? Ugandans are grieving; it is touching our nerves as Ugandans and we are hurt.”

On Saturday, Ms Abodo said that out of the 40 police files reviewed by her office, 17 were closed and three remain under investigation. She said where the evidence is found to be sufficient suspects will be arraigned before court within the next two weeks.

FDC deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo addresses journalists at party’s headquarters in Najjanankumbi in Kampala on June 26, 2023. PHOTO/SYLIVIA KATUSHABE

“In considering the culpability of the suspects, a number of factors were taken into account, including circumstances under which iron sheets were received; the manner of use of iron sheets upon receipt and refunds made in kind and cash,” she said.

She said her office could not prosecute just because the public wants to see the prime minister or Speaker take plea when there is no evidence.









Late last year, the government bought 100,000 pieces of iron sheets with emergency funding for distribution to vulnerable Karimojong people and reformed warriors (karachuna) in the restive, poverty-stricken and greatly marginalised Karamoja sub-region.

Instead, an investigation later found out, ministers and other government officials illegally shared out 14,500 of the iron sheets -- which were meant for the Shs39 billion Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme (KCEP).

Three ministers: Ms Goretti Kitutu, the minister for Karamoja Affairs; her junior minister Ms Agnes Nandutu and Mr Amos Lugoolobi, the state minister for Planning were arrested two months ago and arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in relation to the scandal. Charges ranging from abuse of office, conspiracy to commit a felony, dealing in suspect property to causing financial loss to the government, among others, were preferred against the three.

Additionally, at least six officials from the Office of the Prime Minister, where the KCEP (a project partly designed to aid disarmament efforts to end years of devastating armed cattle rustling in the sub-region) was located, have also recently been dragged to court. They face charges of causing loss of billions of shillings of taxpayers’ money.

In a March 13 letter addressed to the prime minister, President Museveni had denounced the named ministers as thieves who he said undermined national security by indulging in political corruption. Promising to take political action against them once the criminal proceedings were complete, he directed all implicated persons to either return the stolen iron sheets or pay the equivalent value in cash.

To-date, ministers and other government officials have returned 6,100 iron sheets. Others paid cash equivalent to the value of 1,000 pieces, while investigators have retrieved 2,295 iron sheets from the homes of suspects.