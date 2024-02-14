Court withdraws charges against Kisoro NRM boss

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has discontinued charges of aggravated trafficking against Kisoro Municipality vice chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Justice Richard Wabwire dropped the charges against Ramathan Ndikuyeze after prosecution presented a withdrawal form discontinuing the alleged charge.

“This is to inform court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided to discontinue proceedings against Ndikuyeze, charged with aggravated trafficking in persons c/s 3(1)(a) and 4(g) of the prevention of trafficking in persons Act 2009,” reads in part a letter signed by DPP Justice Jane Frances Abodo, presented by Richard Birivumbuka.

Ndikuyeze had been committed to the court on July 25, 2023.

He first appeared before Kabale chief magistrate’s court in 2022.

Prosecution claimed that the public officer between September-November 2021, in Kisoro and Kabale districts recruited or received or harbored the victim by means of power or position of vulnerability for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

According to court documents, investigations into the case commenced when complainant George Mugisha reported the disappearance of his biological daughter (names withheld because she is underage) to the police at Kampala Metropolitan and Nansana police station.

It was alleged that during the Covid-19 pandemic that led to closure of schools in Uganda in 2001, the victim became bored and started searching for a job thus meeting Ndikuyeze who made promises of setting up a business for her and giving her one of his buildings as opposed to making her an employee which led to exchanging of contacts.

“The duo met several times, and the accused sexually exploited her on those many occasions. In addition, the accused lured the victim to leave home without her parents’ permission with promises of making her his wife,” court documents show.

Adding: “That the accused brought the victim to one of his buildings that he had earlier promised to give her in Kyanika and gave her Shs400, 000 to shop for her proposed new home.”

Documents further indicate that the victim later returned home to her parents traumatised after being convinced and counseled to stop the cohabitation as she had miscarried a baby from an undisclosed clinic in Kisoro District.

She was forced to drop out of school where she was constantly referred to as Ndikuyeze’s wife.