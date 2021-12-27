Death toll from DRC suicide attack up to 7

By  AFP

  • Lieutenant General Constant Ndima, the military governor of North Kivu, said identification of the bomber was difficult because of the state of the body but he remained confident it could be done.
  • On November 30, the DRC and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF in the east of the country to try to quell the bloody ADF attacks. Uganda has also blamed the group for a string of attacks on its territory.

The death toll from the suicide attack in the eastern city of Beni, on the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border with Uganda, has risen to seven, officials said Sunday.

