DPP makes U-turn, to prosecute pastor Bujjingo over new marriage

Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is accused of having a customary marriage with his new lover, Ms Suzan Makula Nantaba, yet he is still married to his first wife, Ms Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has made a U-Turn and declared interest in prosecuting House of Prayer Ministries pastor, Aloysius Bujjingo over his new marriage to Susan Makula Nantaba.
Bujjingo is accused of committing bigamy and contracting marriage by customary law with Susan Makula when already married to Teddy Naluswa under the Marriage Act. On the other hand, Makula is charged with contracting marriage with Bujjingo well aware that he is legally married to another woman.

