DPP takes over Bujjingo second marriage case

Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is accused of having a customary marriage with his new lover, Ms Suzan Makula Nantaba, yet he is still married to his first wife, Ms Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo.

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Ms Makula faces the offence of marriage with a person previously married.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has now taken over the prosecution of the case in which Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is accused of entering into a second marriage.

