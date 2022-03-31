EAC stops Covid-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Government has ordered private laboratories doing Covid-19 tests at border points to vacate the premises, and has permitted fully vaccinated travellers from East African Community (EAC) states not to present test results while entering the country.

The communication is contained in a March 28 letter by Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general of health services at the Ministry of Health, to district health officers of Busia, Tororo, Amuru, Kabale, Ntungamo and Kasese, which are at border points.

Dr Mwebesa said the move is aimed at ensuring that Uganda complies with the EAC sectoral council of ministers’ directive for the meeting held in January where countries agreed to ease inter-country Covid-19 restrictions to guarantee economic recovery.

“Uganda will recognise Covid-19 PCR results from the EAC accredited laboratories that were jointly accredited by EAC for Covid-19 testing. Travellers should come with Covid-19 results taken within 72 hours,” Dr Mwebasa .

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry’s spokesperson, said people who enter through the Entebbe International Airport will follow old rules, among which is presenting Covid-19 results taken within 72 hours whether a traveller is vaccinated or not.

While reacting to the directive, the Uganda Medical Association secretary general, Dr Herbert Luswata, said permitting fully vaccinated people to pass without presenting Covid-19 results taken within 72 hours will increase risks to Ugandans.