Ebola: Museveni rules out Kampala lockdown

President Museveni has ruled out the option of instituting a lockdown on Kampala following the outbreak and consequent spread of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

“There will be no lockdown for Ebola. Ebola is being contained and there will be no lockdown,” a statement from the State House quoted the President as saying.

Mr Museveni was speaking at the Diwali dinner he hosted for the Indian Community in Uganda on November 4 at State House Entebbe.

The President, however, cautioned the public to be vigilant and observe standard operating procedures instituted to arrest the spread of the virus.

His remarks follow a recommendation by the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president, Dr Samuel Oledo, to lock down the city in order to contain the spread of EVD.

The government instituted lockdowns on Mubende and Kassanda districts, the epicentres of the latest outbreak. City dwellers in Kampala have since remained uneasy about the next course of action.

Officials at the Health ministry, however, maintained that any containment measures instituted, especially a lockdown, will be informed by the advice of the National Ebola Taskforce upon assessment of the situation at a given time.

On November 2, the Ebola Incident Commander, Lt Col Dr Henry Kyobe, said the outbreak is “entering a phase of potentially sporadic cases here and there as contacts keep moving late.” He justified his hypothesis by citing the cases in Masaka District.

Mr Museveni, however, says the situation is under control, and does not necessitate a lockdown.

Since the outbreak was confirmed in September, the disease has spread to seven districts, infected 131 people and claimed 49 lives. Sixty-one people have managed to beat the disease as per Friday’s statistics from the Health ministry.

Indian community hailed

Mr Museveni has, meanwhile, saluted the Indian community in Uganda for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country through wealth creation.

“I congratulate you on your Diwali this year and inform you that Ugandans who see very far are very happy with you people,” the President said, adding, “You have made a very big contribution to our economy.”

Diwali is an Indian festival that symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness among Indian community faiths.

Mr Museveni said Ugandans and Indians enjoy mutually beneficial relations dating way back.

“We had initially four Indian families and we had no friction with them. The relationship was symbiotic because we were playing different roles in wealth creation,” he revealed.

The President further directed that Indians who are not citizens but frequently come to Uganda for business should be given multiple entry visas in the country.

The Indian High Commissioner to Uganda Ajay Kumar, commended the excellent bilateral relations that Uganda and India continue to enjoy over the years.