Ethnic militia kills 18 in eastern DR Congo

The ADF is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast DR Congo. AFP PHOTO

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "They started to fire their weapons and we holed up in the house. They entered one of the apartments where displaced people were sleeping... after they left, we found 12 bodies."

Eighteen civilians were killed in eastern DR Congo on Tuesday by a notorious ethnic militia, which attacked a church building where displaced people had taken shelter, local and church sources said.

