Ex-UPDF soldier arrested for attempting to disarm police officer at station

Police in Kabalagala are holding a former Uganda peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier on allegations of attempting to disarm a police officer who was on duty at the station last night.

The suspect is also a former private security guard at 2000 security group located in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, in a Tuesday evening statement said the suspect sought refuge at the station on Monday night reportedly claiming that he had nowhere to spend a night after his bosses evicted him from his house.

Later at around 1am, he jumped from where he was sleeping and hit one of the officers, Police Constable Junior Bamwesigye, with a helmet on the head before reportedly trying to grab his gun.

“The suspect introduced himself to police officers at Kabalagala Police Station as a guard and he claimed that he was stranded after his bosses evicted him out of the house. He was looking for a place to spend a night. The officers gave him beddings to rest near the counter,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

A detective who was also on duty told this publication that the suspect first hit the police officer with a helmet on his head and later tried to disarm him his gun.

“The officer put up resistance until other officers, who were nearby came and subdued the suspect and arrested immediately,” the detective said.

Mr Luke also noted that Police profiled the suspect and established that he joined UPDF in 1996, served in different UPDF missions in Somalia and after returning from Somalia, he deserted the army and later joined the private security company where he was also fired.

“The police are currently working with the UPDF to ascertain more facts on why he deserted and will be informing you on the progress,” he added.

Police said he would be charged with attempted murder.