Ex-UPDF soldier arrested for attempting to disarm police officer at station

Video grab: This video grab taken from CCTV footage circulated by police shows the suspect trying to grab a gun from a police officer at Kabalagala police station. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Benson Tumusiime

Police in Kabalagala are holding a former Uganda peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier on allegations of attempting to disarm a police officer who was on duty at the station last night.
The suspect is also a former private security guard at 2000 security group located in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb.

