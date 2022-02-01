Experts tip schools on fires

Fire experts have called upon school authorities to establish school fire safety clubs for the learners as one of the measures to curb the rampant fires ripping through schools across the country.

Mr Levi Mwesigye, a certified fire safety trainer with Ncosah consults Occupational Safety and Health Administration, reasoned that just like other established school associations, such as debate and scouts clubs, it’s high time the school authorities thought of establishing fire safety clubs if the fires are to be minimized if not stopped.

“Schools should come up with fire safety clubs, have some of their leaders trained on how to put out fires once they break out and other fire safety measures. The trained leaders will also in turn, train their colleagues in managing fires,” Mr Mwesigye said on the side-lines of the QHSE contractors’ workshop in Kampala last Friday.

He added: “The school safety fires are important because, the skills that the learners will acquire from the trainings, will help them play a big role in preventing future fire outbreaks in schools.”

The fire expert further explained that dormitories are very susceptible to fires since they are stuffed with books and mattresses that are very flammable and much should be done to prevent any fire.

Likewise, Mr Nichodemus Agumenawe, the Technical director of Ncosha Consults Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said Ugandans need awareness about the dangers of fires.

“Are we motivated to change? That is the most important thing. Are we aware? But are we concerned? Every beginning of semester or term, a number of school fires are registered, we are aware but are we concerned and are we motivated to change?” Mr Agumenawe asked last week.

“Let’s create awareness to the masses that safety is very important at home and on the road.” he added.

Following the reopening of learning institutions last week, several schools across the country, caught fire leaving more than five learners killed in the process.

Some of the affected included New Crest Junior at Kibedi day and boarding primary school in Kawempe Division and St John’s Primary School in Kyotera District.