Family asks govt to expedite probe into doctor’s death

The family of the late Dr Jino Abiriga has asked the government to expedite investigations into his death.

The body of Dr Abiriga, the acting Masindi District health officer, was discovered near his residence in Kijura Cell on Sunday morning.

Yesterday, the Masindi District Council held a special sitting to pay their respects to the deceased. His body was brought to the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr Patrick Anima, a cousin of Dr Abiriga, said: “The family wants a quick solving of the case so that all the people behind the killing of our brother can be brought to book.”

He added: “We call for justice not only as a means to honour the deceased but also to provide answers to the family and the community at large.”

This comes a day after the police revealed that they had taken the deceased’s wife, Betty Cherotich, into custody in connection to his death.

Ms Sanyu Phiona, the Masindi chief administrative officer, said Dr Abiriga began his service as a medical officer in 1999 and was later promoted to principal medical officer in 2002 due to his outstanding contributions.

Dr John Turyagaruka, the former Masindi District health officer, said the deceased advocated for better healthcare in the Bunyoro Sub-region and was passionate about addressing the challenges caused by the high doctor-patient ratio.

“We want Masindi District Local Government Council to pass a motion that the theatre to be constructed in the Masindi hospital should be named after Dr Abiriga,” he said.

Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi District chairperson, praised Dr Abiriga for his dedicated and professional service in the medical profession.

Mr Kanaginagi Ateenyi, the Masindi NRM vice chairperson, said Dr Abiriga was honoured by the President in 2006 for playing a crucial role in treating Ebola patients.

“The President’s commendation in 2006 highlighted Dr Abiriga’s exceptional efforts during a critical period when the Ebola virus posed a severe threat to public health. Dr Abiriga’s leadership, skills, and tireless service were crucial in managing and treating patients afflicted by the highly contagious disease,” he said.

Mr Tom Butela, Dr Abiriga’s brother, urged the community to support the family, especially in providing education for the deceased’s children.

He said they plan to seek legal redress to ensure the equitable distribution of Dr Abiriga’s properties among his heirs.

Ms Alice Abaho, the second wife of the deceased, said although they separated in 2019, Dr Abiriga remained committed to his family responsibilities.