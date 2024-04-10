Feed needy during Idd-ul-Fitr, clerics say

If you think the end of Ramadhan is the end of your self-restraint regarding your relationship with others, Islamic scholars have warned, you may need to think twice.

In a message to Muslims on how to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadhan, scholars said the 30-day fasting period is refresher training in good deeds, and self-restraint, whose lessons must continue shaping a Muslim’s conduct even after.

Sheikh Salim Bbosa, the deputy director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), told Daily Monitor that congregational Idd prayers are imperative to all Muslims.

“Beyond the prayers, we should passionately ask Allah to accept our fasting,” he said, adding that alms to the needy is also paramount.

Festivities are allowed on Idd, but within the limits of Sharia.

“You can play games and sports as family, visit one another but avoid the stuff that will exceed the limits, like festivities where men and women mix freely, where people dress recklessly, where you are likely to forego prayers,” Sheikh Bbosa said

Sheikh Hamid Byamugenzi, a liaison officer of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), echoed Sheikh Bbosa’s warning about festivities that border on haram (evil).

“We have been in a college of sorts, undergoing spiritual-renewal, exercising good deeds. It is sad, therefore, to go astray on Idd, in the name of celebration,” Sheikh Byamugenzi said.

As was the norm during Prophet Muhamad’s time and for centuries that followed, Sheikh Byamugenzi appealed to the Muslims to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr, the alms that caters for the needy and to open gates to family members and the poor.

“Prepare what is enough for you and give the rest to others instead of accumulating leftovers when others are starving,” he said, cautioning against extravagance.

He also advised Muslims to continue avoiding the bad habits like smoking, gambling, fornication, slander, among others.

“There has been less crime, we pray that it continues that way. Ramadan must have a permanent impact on those that observed it,” Sheikh Byamugenzi said, adding that contrary to the Ugandan trend of Muslims marrying before Ramadhan, it is better to marry just after the holy month, when one’s piety levels are still high, and the mind and body are healthy.

Sheikh Byamugenzi said if individuals and organisations continue the acts of compassion like Ramadan dinners, relief packages, even after Ramadan, the extreme divide between the rich and the poor will gradually reduce.

“There’s some parity during Ramadan because almost everyone is giving. But afterwards, we resort to extreme capitalism: everyone for himself, God for us all, which is bad,” he said.

In an earlier interview with Daily Monitor, regarding the essence of Ramadhan, Sheikh Kassim Kiyingi of Bilaal Islamic Theological Institute, cited Surat Baqarah: 183, which states: “O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may (learn) self-restraint.”

Sheikh Kiyingi said if a Muslim reverts to his straying ways after Ramadhan, it is testimony that his training (read fasting) was a waste; he did not learn self-restraint.

Sheikh Bbosa emphasised maintaining Ramadhan conduct.

“Keep observing regular prayer, caring for others, dress decently, avoid loose talk, among others, throughout your lifetime. That’s the essence of Ramadhan fasting,” he said.

Recommended deeds during iDd-Ul-Fitr

Total ablution before prayers

It is advisable to have a bath, called ghusl before Idd prayer for hygiene purpose and a symbol of purifying one’s heart.

Wear your best

A special occasion calls for a special appearance. So put on your best attire, not necessarily new but the best. White tunic or kanzu are preferred for men, and some perfume. Women can explore the colours and fabric.

Recite the Takbeerat

Muslims are advised to recite takbeer, a remembrance of Allah’s greatness, throughout the Idd day.

Congratulate each other, with Idd greetings (Idd Mubaraka)

Muslims are encouraged to spread the joy of Idd by greeting one another by shaking hands and embracing each other during Idd prayer.

Use two different routes