Fish farmers decry high cost of feeds

Fish farmers have raised concern over the high cost of feeds for the aquatic animals.

The farmers raised the issue during a training of fish farmers, extension workers and other stakeholders from eastern central and western Uganda at Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research Institute (MURZADI) on Tuesday.

Mr Christopher Tumukugize, a farmer from Kabarole District who rears catfish and tilapia, said a 20kg sack of feeds costs about Shs120,000, which is expensive.

“My main aim of attending this training is to learn how to formulate feeds from locally available resources,” he said.

Mr Saviour Akunzi, a fisheries officer from Mayuge District Local Government and an extension worker, said as a result, some farmers are not feeding fish with appropriate feeds.

“Some of them simply saw a friend practicing aquaculture and they jumped on the bandwagon without mastering what it takes to be a successful fish farmer,” he said.

It was also revealed during the meeting that some farmers have resorted to feeding posho to the fish.

However, Dr Jackson Efitre, a senior lecturer in the Department of Zoology, Entomology, and Fisheries Sciences in the College of Natural Sciences, said posho lacks adequate nutrients necessary for fish growth.

“The feeds they use should have a certain quantity of proteins, and carbohydrates, among other nutrients. What some farmers are doing is not appropriate because it affects proper growth,” Dr Efitre said.

He added that the College of Natural Sciences in partnership with the Ministry and Agriculture, with financial support from the European Union are implementing a four-year project dubbed, Promoting Environmentally Sustainable Commercial Aquaculture in Uganda (PESCA) to improve skills, knowledge and practices among players along the chains of aquaculture.

He said following a decline in fish stocks in Uganda’s natural waters, the promotion of viable commercial aquaculture is needed to bridge the current production gap.

Mr Efitre said Uganda needs more than 1.7 million metric tonnes of fish, of which 750,000 metric tonnes is expected to come from the natural waters and the rest from aquaculture.

Dr Gladys Bwanika, a lecturer from the College of Natural Sciences, encouraged fish farmers to shift from subsistance to commercial farming and take advantage of the available market for fish.

“Organise yourselves into business entities that are registered. Commercial aquaculture is guided by the law,” she said.

Dr Juliet Kigongo, a lecturer from the same college, said Uganda is experiencing dwindling species in the lake and that this gap can be filled by aquaculture.