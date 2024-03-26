Five Ugandan children to undergo free heart surgery in India

Five Ugandan children between two and nine years old on Monday left for India where they are set to undergo free heart operations.

The children whose medical treatment will be funded by the Indian Association in Uganda in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ssese Island and Uganda Airlines, will undergo the operation at Namar Health Hospital in Chennai, India.

Mr Sasi Kumar the Secretary of the Indian Association said at their offices in Kampala on Monday that one of the five patients went along with an oxygen cylinder to support her and also a doctor to monitor her condition on the way.

"One child whose condition is not well had to travel while on oxygen with her caretaker and a doctor to monitor the health condition," he said.

Kumar said it's the third batch in three months totalling 11 children and the cost of each patient and caretaker is between $5000 and $ 8000.

"As the Indian Association, we have been sending three but this time, we are sending five after partnering with Rotary Club Ssese," he added.

Mr Posiano Mbazira, a resident of Kayunga District and one of the beneficiaries said her daughter was diagnosed with a hole in her heart in January 2024 by the Uganda Heart Institute.

"I wasted a lot of time visiting village health facilities that were not well equipped until I was referred to Nalufenya and Mulago hospitals and found out that she had a heart problem. I want to thank the Indian Association for the free medication," he said.