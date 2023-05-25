Four children drown in water ponds

Four children have drowned in water ponds in Bukedi Sub-region in one month. The North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso, said the situation is worrying.

“We have recorded four incidents where children have drowned in water ponds under unclear circumstances and as police, we have launched an investigation,” Ms Alaso said.

She, however, blamed parents for negligence and failure to protect their children.

Last week, Sulait Nanuma, 17, a resident of Namawondo 11 Zone, Kibuku sub-county, died after she drowned in a fishpond at Namusita Village, Nalubembe Parish, Kibuku Sub-county in Kibuku District.

In another incident, Augustine Mulapada, a resident of Namusango Village, Kamonkoli Town Council died after he drowned in a water pond at Uganda Clays ponds on Mbale-Tirinyi road.

Police also recorded another incident of Lucy Naiti Twanza, a resident of Nangeye11 Village, Naboa Town Council, Budaka, who drowned in a well.

Authorities say

Mr Stephen Kebba, the chairperson of Kiraka Village, said the presence of abandoned water ponds is becoming a menace.

“These ponds, especially those dug by Uganda Clays are turning to be insecure in our area because this was not the first incident. This is a serious concern that Uganda Clays should address because we shall continue to lose our people in similar circumstances,” Mr Kebba said.

Efforts to get a comment from Uganda Clays were futile but one of the officials, who preferred anonymity, said they regret the death of the minor.

The Kibuku District chairperson, Mr Mohammed Nakeba, said people who have abandoned ponds should ensure that they are fenced.