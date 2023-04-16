Four month old baby dies in botched circumcision procedure

Police in Pallisa District in eastern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a baby died one hour after being circumcised.

The incident happened at Pallisa General hospital on Saturday. It’s reported that Eriasa Clement Edwin, a four months old baby, started bleeding immediately after circumcision.

The Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the unfortunate incident saying the doctor who performed carried out the circumcision is on the run but efforts are underway to apprehend him.

She said Ms Betty Apolot and Mr Richard Opio handed their child to the suspect to be circumcised when he was normal, according to police's preliminary investigations.

“On April 15, 2023 the mother of the deceased at around 10am reached to Pallisa General hospital for safe male circumcision which was done between 11am to midday. After he was discharged at around 1pm the deceased got a convulsion and was taken back to theatre where he was put on oxygen. His situation worsened as he bled until he passed on at around 6pm on Saturday,” ASP Alaso said on Sunday.