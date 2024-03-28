Gen Muhoozi assumes CDF role, vows to improve soldiers' welfare

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First Son and newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) on March 28 took over from Gen Wilson Mbadi who was appointed State Minister for Trade by President Yoweri Museveni.

The handover ceremony which took place in Gulu at the 4th Division Headquarters was presided over by the Special Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security and also Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Gen Caleb Akandwanabo alias Salim Saleh.

Gen Muhoozi who is now the 13th CDF, vowed to improve the welfare of soldiers by fighting the evil of corruption and mismanagement of resources and said the UPDF under command will continue being professional, moral and tackle comprehensive national security.

In his acceptance speech, he said "UPDF continues to be the principal pillar of the Ugandan state that all Ugandans respect. UPDF is the central institution of Uganda's nationhood because entry into it is open to all Ugandans."

He added that Ugandans can disagree on anything but should respect and support UPDF works.

He lauded the outgoing CDF for a job well done in building a modern professional force and implored soldiers to avoid the spirit of "arrivism", thinking that they have achieved all.

Gen Muhoozi said to have the best equipment, the best uniforms, education, welfare, and accommodation, among others; can only be done by fighting corruption and mismanagement of resources and promised to work with every soldier to achieve what is expected of the forces.

The new CDF also called upon troops to maintain their position as defenders of African interests by exploring emerging technologies.

Among the tasks that the new CDF will start with is to continue fighting ADF rebels in eastern DR Congo under Operation Shuuja, cattle rustling in Karamoja Sub-region, and cyber terrorism.

Gen Mbadi congratulated Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba upon his new appointment and commended the head of state for allowing him to serve at the helm of the country's military.

“It has been an exciting 33 months serving at the helm of the Peoples' Force and it gives me a strong sense of pride. UPDF is a family of great people that are bound together to serve our great country."

He said despite many successes achieved by the UPDF, it still receives an inadequate budget of 47 percent of the required budget amidst threats from extremist organizations (terrorists), sabotage, cross-border tensions, cybercrimes and livestock theft, among others.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba comes in as the top army chief after Hon Gen Wilson Mbadi, Gen David Rubakuba Muhoozi, Hon Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Late Hon Gen Aronda Nyakairima, Late Maj Gen James Kazini, Hon Gen Abubaker Jeje Odongo, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, Gen Caleb Akandwanabo, Late Gen Elly Tumwine and others.