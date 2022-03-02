Government to review guidelines on school fires

The government has said it will review 2008 circular that was issued to prevent school fires.

“I am calling upon all the school administrators to check on the basic circular which was issued by the police in 2008 and put in place the measures for us to prevent fire outbreaks in schools,” Ms Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the minister of State for Primary Education, said while addressing the media in Kampala yesterday.

The Education Ministry also warned that all schools that have failed to adhere to the precautions would be closed.

The guidelines dictate that school dormitories must have fire extinguishers on all buildings at every 10sq meters, wardens and staff should be given safety measure training, and schools should have an obstacle-free emergency exit and escape routes.

STIR Education Programme

Ms Moriku also said the government has developed a project that will enhance a conducive learning environment at school.

“We expect the STiR Education Programme to reach several schools across the country to motivate teachers and learners. The programme should be sustainable,” she said.