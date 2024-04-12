Govt earmarks Sh1.9b for new Katonga bridge

The government has earmarked Shs1.9 billion for the construction of a raised permanent pre-stressed concrete bridge over River Katonga on the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the spokesperson of Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), said part of the money will be used to repair sections of the Kampala–Masaka Highway at Lwera and Kalandazi swamps, which are prone to floods.

“We have already allocated Shs1.9 billion in the next budget (2024/2025) for constructing a new concrete bridge over River Katonga and also repairing the damaged section of Kampala-Masaka Road at Lwera, Kalandanzi swamps,” he said during an interview on Wednesday.

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Ltd will undertake the construction works, according to Mr Ssempebwa.

The firm erected a temporary steel bridge parallel to the old concrete bridge, after floods damaged a section of the latter.

Only motorists going to Masaka are allowed to use the bridge, while those from Masaka use the old bridge.

Mr Ssempebwa said the money will also be used to repair another bridge over River Katonga which connects the districts of Kalungu to Gomba.

“Our experts have assured us that the money will be enough for all the planned works unless there are changes in the prices of building materials like cement and others. But even if the prices rise, the government is ready to pump in more money until the works are completed,” he added

On May 11, 2023, the concrete bridge at Katonga on the Kampala–Masaka Highway was damaged following flash floods that swept through the area.

Traffic to and from Masaka was diverted to an alternative route to Masaka through the districts of Mpigi, Gomba, Sembabule, and Bukomansimbi, which is more than 50km longer, costing more fuel and time. The vehicles were later allowed to use a section of the bridge which suffered less damage.

On May 13, 2023, floods damaged the culverts on River Katonga in Kalungu, paralysing transport between Kalungu and Gomba.

For nearly a year now, motorists from Kalungu connecting to Gomba use the Sembabule-Kisozi-Kifampa Road or Masaka-Kampala Highway and branch off from Kayabwe in Mpigi District, which makes the journey longer by 120 km and 95km respectively.

Leaders from both districts recently secured two wooden canoes to help travellers to cross to either side of the river after paying between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000.