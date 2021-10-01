Govt gets 3,200 acres for industrial parks in north

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

The government has secured 3,200 acres of land in northern Uganda to set up industrial parks.

This development is part of government’s plan to set up 25 factories in different parts of the country.

The team from the Investments ministry and its arm, the Uganda Investments Authority (UIA), secured 511 acres of land from Nebbi District, Madi-Okollo area (515), Yumbe (1,200), Oyam (200), Pader (500), and Lira (300).

The team was led by Investments minister Evelyn Anite, UIA director-general Robert Mukiza, and board chairperson Morrison Rwakakamba.

Ms Anite, while receiving the land in Yumbe, said she was working on President Museveni’s directive to secure the resource for industrial parks.



“This land offered to the government is for the good of the people. I thank the people and the leaders of Nebbi for listening to the President’s appeal to put up an industrial park,” Ms Anite said.

This brings to 4,600, the total number of acres of land acquired by the government for the mega project, which requires 12,500.

Advertisement

Last week, the government secured 620 acres of land in Kisoro District after exploring the linkage between industry and tourism. Mbarara District gave 40 acres, Rukungiri (200), Kabalore (500), and Kabale (40).

This land, according to the government, should be given by the district local governments.

Nebbi chairperson Emmanuel Urombi, Resident District Commissioner Robert Abak, Chief Administrative Officer David Wambura, UPDF’s National Enterprise Corporation deputy managing director Maj Gen Innocent Oula, and other district leaders accompanied by the area MP, handed over the land to government officials at Omvoru Town Council.

Mr Urombi said the people of Nebbi and the West Nile need income-generating activities and investments that can create jobs.

“Our people are yearning for development and are ready to do what it takes to attract investments and industries to make money and also create jobs for our children,” he said.

“This land measuring 511 acres is wholeheartedly given for the spirit of building industries and we shall always support government initiatives meant to get our people out of poverty,” Mr Urombi added.

Ms Anite, on behalf of government, returned on Tuesday 12 acres of land in Mbarara Industrial Park to Gatsby Club, a consortium of small-scale and medium enterprise entrepreneurs in Mbarara City. The ceremony was attended by several other leaders.

The land in question had been taken over by the East African Development Bank, when the owners, Gatsby Club, defaulted to pay Shs2.5b loan. But in 2019, UIA intervened and cleared the bank loan.

Following the presidential directive to establish 25 industrial parks across the country, UIA has been soliciting for land.

Mr Mukiza said the agency is going to do feasibility studies for industries to be set up in the area and fast-track infrastructural amenities. “We’ll immediately get to work to determine the industries to be set up here and the required infrastructure,” Mukiza said.

[email protected]