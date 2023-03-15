Prime
Govt issues new pay scale for Mulago staff
The government has released a new salary scale for administrators and staff of Mulago National Referral Hospital.
According to a March 9 letter by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the approved monthly salary for the hospital’s executive director is Shs15.1m while that of the deputy executive director is Shs13.3m.
The senior personal secretary under the office of the executive director will earn Shs933,461 while the office attendant and driver will each get a monthly pay of Shs221,987.
“The recommended structures by the Ministry of Health for specialised health facilities, referral hospitals at national and regional levels, and district hospitals and attendant request to approve them for implementation in a phased manner has been noted,” Ms Bitarakwate said in the letter addressed to the executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima.
“This is to communicate to you the approved structure for Mulago National Referral Hospital for implementation within the available wage provisions for the Financial Year 2022/2023,” the letter added.
The assistant commissioner for human resource management at Mulago will earn Shs1,657,677; the principal human resource officer will be paid Shs1,247,467 while the senior human resource officer will earn Shs933,461.
The letter further indicates that senior consultants in the departments of Hepatology and Cardiology will each earn Shs13. 3m.
In addition, the medical officer will earn between Shs5m and Shs6m, depending on their department.
The senior nursing officer will earn Shs4.6 million while the nursing officers will walk away with a monthly salary of Shs4.4m.
The new structure follows several letters that the Ministry of Health has been writing to the Ministry of Public Service over the same.
“Reference is made to the letters from the Ministry of Health of even ref: ADM.45/153/01 dated December 20, 2022 and February 10, 2023, communicating the recommended structures for the different health facilities,” Ms Bitarakwate said.
According to the new scale, the government will spend about Shs94 billion of the salaries of Mulago hospital on an annual basis.