Govt issues new pay scale for Mulago staff

The government has released a new salary scale for administrators and staff of Mulago National Referral Hospital.

According to a March 9 letter by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the approved monthly salary for the hospital’s executive director is Shs15.1m while that of the deputy executive director is Shs13.3m.

The senior personal secretary under the office of the executive director will earn Shs933,461 while the office attendant and driver will each get a monthly pay of Shs221,987.

“The recommended structures by the Ministry of Health for specialised health facilities, referral hospitals at national and regional levels, and district hospitals and attendant request to approve them for implementation in a phased manner has been noted,” Ms Bitarakwate said in the letter addressed to the executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima.

“This is to communicate to you the approved structure for Mulago National Referral Hospital for implementation within the available wage provisions for the Financial Year 2022/2023,” the letter added.

The assistant commissioner for human resource management at Mulago will earn Shs1,657,677; the principal human resource officer will be paid Shs1,247,467 while the senior human resource officer will earn Shs933,461.

The letter further indicates that senior consultants in the departments of Hepatology and Cardiology will each earn Shs13. 3m.

In addition, the medical officer will earn between Shs5m and Shs6m, depending on their department.