House to honour Minister Engola tomorrow

Parliament of Uganda will hold a special sitting to honour the former State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Rtd Col Charles Engola.

Engola was shot dead by his body guard Wilson Sabiiti, who later on also shot himself in a neighbouring salon last Tuesday.

In a notice issued to all the members of Parliament, Mr Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, the Clerk to Parliament, on May 5, said Parliament will honour the late minister in a special sitting tomorrow, starting at 2pm.

“Notice is hereby given that there will be a Special Sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, May 9 to pay tribute to the Late Hon. Okello Charles Patrick Engola Macodwogo, the former Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Labour Employment & Industrial Relations) who passed away on Tuesday May 2,” he said.

Adding:“The body of the Late Hon. Okello Charles Patrick Engola Macodwogo will be brought to Parliament and lay in State for Hon. Members to pay their last respects on Tuesday, May 9 at 9am. Thereafter, Parliament will hold a Special Sitting at 2pm in his honour.”

The 64-year-old minister lived at a rented house in an isolated and bushy part of Kyanja, a residential neighbourhood northeast of Kampala.

The soldier’s sudden eruption into violence, which left the minister dead and his aide-de-camp (ADC) Lt Ronald Otim writhing from gunshot wounds, caught them unawares and stirred a tumultuous escape, according to the late minister’s driver, Mr Sam Odongo.

Mr Odongo was Engola’s official chauffeur for 15 years.

The shooting of Engola shocked the nation.

It also left several ministers shaken.

Many rushed to ask mental health experts to examine the state of the mental health of the guards before being deployed to guard ministers and top government officials.

Engola was also the Oyam North MP.

Days after his demise , a social media blogger, Isma Olaxess, alias Jajja Iculi, was also gunned down on Sunday night at Kyanja, the same area where the minister was killed.

President Museveni last week directed that the late Engola be accorded an official burial, which set ground for his body to be taken to Parliament for viewing by colleagues.

Ms Milly Babalanda, the Minister of Presidency, last week said the government will implement the President’s directive to ensure that the former minister is accorded an official burial.

He will be buried on Saturday, in Iceme Sub-county, Oyam District.









funeral programme

On Tuesday May 9, the body arrives at Parliament and lies in State followed by a special sitting at 2pm.

The body will leave Parliament at 3pm.

On Wednesday, there will be a funeral service at Kololo ceremonial grounds from 9am and thereafter, the body departs for the deceased’s home at Kyanja, Nakawa Division in Kampala.





On Thursday, the body departs for Oyam District at 8am. A council sitting will be held in his honour.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to the deceased’s home in Awangi Village, Iceme Sub-county in Oyam District.

On Friday, there will be vigil at the deceased’s home.