How Buganda plans to mark Kabaka’s 69th birthday

Buganda Kingdom has lined up several activities to celebrate Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 69th birthday.

On April 7, thousands of kingdom subjects across the country and beyond took part in the annual Kabaka Birthday Run in the absence of the king, who is abroad for a routine medical checkup.

The king delegated Nnaalinya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga, to represent him at the event, which was sponsored by, among others, the Nation Media Group-Uganda.

The activities for the birthday celebrations were announced on April 8 by Buganda’s local government minister Joseph Kawuki, who is the organising committee chairperson, during a media briefing at Bulange Mengo, the kingdom headquarters.

Kabaka Mutebi II’s 69th official birthday celebrations will occur on April 13. The main prayers will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Najjanankumbi.

The kingdom says preparations have been made across the kingdom counties to educate and inform Kabaka’s subjects about the monarch’s life and how he has led the kingdom for the last 31 years.

The main event for these sensitisation gatherings will be at Buganda Royal Institute of Business and Technical Education in Kakeeka, Mengo.

“This programme across all the counties will take place on April 12. There will be a special screening of Kabaka Mutebi II’s life, his experiences, and what he has gone through from childhood to date,” Mr Kawuki said.

There will also be a health camp at the Najjanankumbi church on April 13, which will include free tests for HIV and other diseases, an eye clinic, and public health sensitisation on several diseases