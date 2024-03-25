I was frustrated from starting Police Sacco - Gen Kayihura

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura, says he was frustrated from starting a Sacco as vibrant as Wazalendo, which is being run by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Gen Kayihura, 68, who served as IGP from 2005 until March 5, 2018, made the remarks during the 18th Wazalendo Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja City on Monday.

“I wanted to start a Police Sacco but it was defeated by directors, not the juniors, because it was the juniors who stood to benefit from it,” Gen Kayihura said without divulging details.

Uganda Police Force currently runs an Exodus Sacco.



Gen Kayihura further stated that he has been a beneficiary of the Wazalendo Sacco, adding that he is into making yoghurt, and implored the government to buy some from him.

“Where is the ministry of defence? If you are here, please buy my yogurt, he said.

Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, the Sacco’s chairman board of directors, said the Sacco is doing “very well”, before announcing a “humble surplus” of Shs70.2 billion for the past year.

“We don’t make profits, but a humble surplus; so, we made a humble surplus of Shs70.2 billion,” he said.

He added that since its inception on November 8, 2007, the Sacco has cumulatively disbursed Shs2.5 trillion, thereby contributing to the members’ financial inclusion and independence.

Col Joseph Freddy Onata, the Wazalendo Sacco chief executive officer, said as at December 31, 2023, the franchise had a share capital of Shs240 billion and savings of Shs445 billion.