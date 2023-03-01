I was tortured, forced to confess killing Nagirinya- key suspect

The key suspect in the murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa has disowned his confession statement and told court that he was tortured and forced to admit to the double murder.

Copriyam Kasolo, alias Arsenal, 32, told court on Wednesday that he did not know about the content of the confession statement that was allegedly recorded by prosecution witness, detective ASP Winfred Nakatudde and thus it should not be admitted in court as part of the exhibits to be used to pin him.

“I was under duress when I signed on the document whose content I did not know nor read to me,” Kasolo told court.

This prompted the trial judge Isaac Muwata to order for a trial within a trial in order to establish whether the confession was recorded voluntarily or under duress.

Court heard that before his arrest, Kasolo was a shoe hawker along Mabiito road in Nateete, Rubaga Division where he was picked by the security operatives.

“I was thrown inside a car and my head covered with a hood before I was taken to an unknown destination. I was taken into a room where I found a number of injured people but I couldn’t tell whether it was night or day,” Kasolo told the court.

Kasolo further told court that on September 10, 2019, he was taken to another room where he was forced to undress in front of people, including a female police detective (Nakatudde), before a pistol was inserted in his mouth with orders that he should sign a pre-recorded statement.

In his attempt to convince the judge to thrown out the alleged confession statement, a weeping Kasolo also summoned his co-accused, Johnson Lubega aka Manomano into the witness stand to testify about his alleged torture.

However, after narrating to court what happened, Lubega further revealed that his testimony was an account given to him by Kasolo.

Prosecution led by Mr Jonathan Muwaganya asked court to dismiss the claims of torture made by Kasolo on grounds that it was no credible and that the witness had been coached because he did not know Kasolo.

“Here is a contradiction; on one hand he says he was not tortured. Things done after the statement cannot affect the validity of a statement previously made,” Mr Muwaganya submitted.