IGG orders interdiction of Land Commission official

Ms Barbarah Imaryo, the ULC secretary 

By  Andrew Bagala

The Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, has ordered immediate interdiction of the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) secretary days after going after the institution’s chairperson.
In a December 1 letter to the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, Ms Kamya said Ms Barbarah Imaryo — the ULC secretary — should step aside so that she may not interfere with investigations of abuse of office.

