It’s a bad joke to kill Ugandans, says Museveni

President Museveni on Wednesday denounced recent killings of civilians including one local leader, a university student and a government worker- under different circumstances in Uganda’s central region.

On July 16, 54-year-old James Kakooza was clobbered to death at dawn by run-away criminals on a boda-boda as he jogged in Uganda’s capital, Kampala while Uganda Christian University (UCU) student Bewatti Betungura, 25, was July 14 stabbed to death during a violent guild electoral campaign at Makerere University.

A week earlier, assailants shot 26 times and torched a vehicle to kill its occupant, Bukwo District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Charles Ogwang.

“Condemnation for the killers of Kakooza, Councillor from Kamwokya, the student, Betungura, the CAO from Bukwo, Charles Ogwang and others,” Mr Museveni said on Wednesday.

Police have now arrested at least one suspect over Kakooza’s murder, four including Kassanda South Member of Parliament Frank Kabuye over Betungura’s killing and about four others linked to Ogwang’s brutal slaying.

“Their killers will pay like the idiotic ADFs have been paying,” Mr Museveni said.

Security in Uganda has over the last two months been shaken by criminals, some armed, that have terrorized people along several major roads.

“They thought it was a joke. It is a bad joke and gamble to kill Ugandans,” Mr Museveni echoed on Twitter, hours to a Wednesday prime time national address expected to tackle issues hard-pressing over 44million Ugandans.

READ: Uganda banks on security for economic development

In the East African nation, fuel prices have been surging almost every day -towards Shs7,000- amid a cost of living crisis that mainly surfaces in a nationwide food inflation and shortage.

“Yes. A recession can come. Because they (The West) are mismanaging the whole world,” the 77-year-old Ugandan leader told international news agency, WION, in a July 16 interview.