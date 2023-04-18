Kabale, Rubanda districts get boat ambulance

There was excitement and jubilation on Tuesday at Lake Bunyonyi in Kitumba Sub County, Kabale District when the First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba unveiled an 8-seater motor boat ambulance that was donated by the government of Uganda to ease health services in the area.

The Kabale District Health Officer, Dr Gilbert Mateeka, said that the boat ambulance which will benefit both Kabale and Rubanda districts has come at the right time.

“Offering health service delivery in the 29 islands on Lake Bunyonyi and the neighbouring villages has been a big problem because of lack of reliable means of transport. We are so grateful to the government and its partners for availing this modern means of water transport,” he said.

He added that the boat ambulance will assist them while travelling to offer services like immunization, and primary health; also transporting patients referred from Bwaama health centre III located on Bwaama Island to Kabale Hospital for specialised treatment.

The Kabale District chairman, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija Kato said that the ambulance will serve the community members that have been using the risky dugout canoes every time they attempt to seek health services at Bwaama Health Centre III.

“An average of four people have been drowning in Lake Bunyonyi every month while using dugout canoes which most of the times capsize due to strong water waves,” he said.

The UPDF commander of the marine forces, Brig Gen Michael Nyarwa, said that he has availed a team of UPDF marine soldiers that will be operating the motor boat ambulance as well as maintaining it in case it develops mechanical problems.

He added that 14 similar motorboat ambulances have been deployed on major lakes in Uganda to serve the same purpose of easing health services in those areas.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba thanked the people of Kigezi region for the big welcome.

“I thank the people of this area for welcoming me. Speeches will be made later at other functions,” Gen Kainerugaba said.