Kamwenge gets Shs41.6b for schools, health facilities

Some of the new classrooms at Rwamwanja Primary School in Kamwenge District that were built last year. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The projects have improved the livelihood of communities.

Government through the Office of Prime Minister (OPM) has given a facelift to schools, health facilities and roads in Kamwenge District.
 The projects, which have been funded by the World Bank at Shs41.6b, have improved the livelihood of the communities in the last four years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.