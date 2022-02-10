Kamwenge gets Shs41.6b for schools, health facilities

Government through the Office of Prime Minister (OPM) has given a facelift to schools, health facilities and roads in Kamwenge District.

The projects, which have been funded by the World Bank at Shs41.6b, have improved the livelihood of the communities in the last four years.

They include the construction of a 40.7 kilometre road that connects Biguli-Kabuye-Mukukuru-Kajororo-Kyempango at Shs1.4b and the Rushango Bridge that was built at Shs1.7b.

Others are the construction of facilities at Bisozi Health Centre IV at Shs1.6b that include Outpatient Department (OPD) with a general ward, doctors’ house, solar power unit and staff houses. Shs23.9b has been earmarked for the education sector.

The officer-in-charge of Bisozi Health Centre IV, Dr Denis Ojok, said due to improved infrastructure, last year the Ministry of Health upgraded the health facility to health centre IV.

“With the new facilities in a month, we treat over 1,500 patients in the Out Patient Department and mothers can now deliver from our facility unlike in the past where we used to refer mothers to Rukunyu Health Facility,” he said.

Ms Grace Mugisha, the Village Health Team coordinator from Bwitakaja Village, said there is improved antenatal care and HIV/Aids treatment at the facility.

Ms Mugisha said previously they would compete for health services with refugees at Rwamwanja Health Centre III.

“As mothers we used to go for antenatal care services to Rwamwanja Health Centre III which is in the refugee settlement camp and one would spend more than Shs20,000 on transport,” she said.

The OPM through Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) ensured the construction of six new classrooms at Rwamwanja Primary School last year during Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Lawrence Twazamace, the school head teacher of Rwamwanja Primary School, said the classrooms are able to accommodate an enrolment of more than 3,000 pupils.

“Previously, we had 13 classrooms, which were not enough but now, we have new six classrooms which are helping us,” Mr Twazamace said, adding that more classrooms are needed.

He said the school now has new latrines, water harvesting tanks and furniture.

Six classrooms were constructed at Mukole Primary School and 108 desks were provided.

Ms Caro Brenda Lorika, the project manager of DRDIP in Uganda, said 32 projects have been implemented of which 19 are in the education sector.