Kassanda man found hanging dead after fight with wife

Authorities in Kassanda District are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man suspected to have died by suicide in what the investigators have linked to an earlier domestic brawl between the victim and his wife.

Ms Rachael Kawala, the Wamala Region Police Public Relations Officer said the body of Frank Kalyesubula was found hanging inside his house and a number of household items burnt. Kalyesubula, a resident of Myanzi village in Myanzi Sub County had on Wednesday been engaged in a domestic brawl with his wife before he reportedly locked up the house and walked away to an unknown place.

On Thursday, Kalyesubula’s wife, Rashidah Namatovu who had earlier reported the matter regarding their misunderstanding to the area Local Council and the police went back to police when she saw her husband enter the house that he had earlier locked and abandoned on Wednesday.

Kalyesubula reportedly collected some of the household property that he set on fire before he used a bed net to hang himself inside the house.

By the time the neighbors broke into the house when they saw smoke it was too late to save him.

All this happened while his wife had gone to police to possibly have Kalyesubula arrested, the police statement reveals.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased locked himself inside the house, set ablaze the house properties before hanging himself inside the house,” Ms Kawala revealed in her statement.