Kayunga leaders mobilise to 'rescue' detained minister Lugoloobi

Local leaders in Kayunga District have embarked on a move to 'rescue' detained State Minister for Planning, Amos Lugoloobi who was arrested over Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

Mr Lugoloobi was on Friday arrested by police en route to Entebbe international airport.

His intended destination with two of his family members is yet to be revealed.

However, Mr Andrew Muwonge, the Kayunga District chairman said Saturday that he had invited all concerned residents, especially those in Ntenjeru north to Mr Lugoloobi’s home in Namulanda village, Kayunga Sub County for an urgent meeting on Sunday morning.

"Our minister is now detained but we must stand with him and devise means of getting him out of custody," Mr Muwonge said.

During a public gathering in Kayunga town in February, Mr Lugoloobi pleaded with his constituents not to abandon him saying he’s not a thief.

The Ntenjeru North County MP who is popularly referred to as ' Taata bisode' by his constituents in Kayunga said he had not broken into any house to steal the G28 corrugated pre-painted iron sheets which were part of the relief materials for the people of Karamoja sub region.

Mr Muwonge asked all people to attend the 'peaceful' meeting vowing not to abandon their MP (Lugoloobi) in such trying moments.

By the time Mr Lugoloobi was arrested, he was in preparation of his daughter's introduction ceremony slated for next month.

However, some electorate in the district want the minister to resign to save his image while others claim his arrest is selective prosecution.

"Why have they not arrested Ms Robina Nabbanja, the supervisor of the ministry for Karamoja?" Mr Joseph Ouma, the Kayunga National Unity Platform (NUP) mobiliser asked.

But Mr Michael Malinga, the Kitimbwa Sub County LCIII chairman asked the minister to resign saying what he did has tainted his name and that of Kayunga District.

The sheets of corrugated iron roofing were earmarked for low-cost housing in Karamoja, an underdeveloped and lawless region in northeast Uganda bordering Kenya and South Sudan.