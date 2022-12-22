KCCA seeks Shs1 trillion to reconstruct city roads

A t least 360 kilometres of city roads need to be reconstructed because their service life has expired, the executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms Dorothy Kisaka, has said.

Highlighting the authority’s 2022 achievements, plans and challenges to journalists yesterday, Ms Kisaka asked the government to increase the authority’s annual budget for city road construction and maintenance from the current Shs26b to Shs1 trillion.

“The need is much bigger than the budget we have. If we are to meet all the needs, we would need much more than the funding we are receiving,” she said.

Ms Kisaka said her team was given a budget ceiling of Shs10b in the next financial year to reconstruct expired roads yet 1km costs about Shs3b to Shs4b.

“It puts us in a fix. The roads are wasting but we don’t have the funds to work on them. We cannot perform miracles without the money,” she said.

“Our contractors have done much work on credit that they are stopping to do it. All the budget we have up to June next year is already spent... We remind the government that we need at least Shs100 billion or even Shs1 trillion committed to the roads every year,” the KCCA executive director added.

She said on average, a paved road is expected to last 15 to 29 years before reconstruction, yet in Kampala City, most of the expired roads have an average age of 35 to 40 years with a backlog of up to seven years.

According to Ms Kisaka, the city has 2,100 km of roads of which 600km are paved or tarmac and 1,500km are unpaved.

She said challenges such as floods, and potholes have become perennial problems that KCCA has to deal with but needs adequate funding.

Ms Kisaka added that the floods have been heightened by the encroachment on wetlands and water corridors and the inadequacy of drainage infrastructure.

She, however, said the government had secured $288m (Shs1 trillion) from the African Development Bank to construct new roads.