Kenya truck backlog at Malaba border finally clears

Trucks waiting clearance to enter Uganda from Malaba, at the border with Kenya. PHOTO | FILE 

By  David Awori  &  Joseph Omollo

What you need to know:

  • At the Busia border, the queue has reduced from more than 40 kilometres to less than three kilometres, while Malaba, where the queue had stretched for more than 80 kilometres, is now between three and five kilometres, which authorities deem “normal jam”.

The backlog of trucks at Busia and Malaba borders on the Kenya side has cleared, bringing an end to weeks of long queues and disruption in supply of essential goods.

