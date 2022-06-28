Lango youth scramble for UPDF jobs

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) were overwhelmed by a number of unemployed youth in Lango Sub-region who turned up for army recruitment.

On Friday, hundreds of young people who were in possession of both genuine and fake academic documents turned up at Akii-Bua Stadium to join the national Force.

However, two ended up being arrested for presenting forged academic documents while others were turned away because of health-related issues.

The UPDF 5th Division spokesperson, Cpt Amos Nsamba, said those who did not have national identity cards were also dropped.

Cpt Nsamba said 255 people from the districts of Lira, Dokolo, Otuke, Amolatar, and Alebtong were successfully recruited.

Amolatar sent 34; Lira 48, Lira City 48, Dokolo 44, Otuke 27 while 54 people were from Alebtong, according to official data.

Gender comparison

While Addressing journalists after the closure of the recruitment in Lira City, Brig Steven Mugerwa, the UPDF recruitment team leader in Lango, said more men qualified to join the army compared to their female counterparts.

“Here in Lira, I have completed the quarter which I wanted. So far, 44 girls and 211 boys have been selected and transported for training,” he said.

Brig Mugerwa said some people were disqualified over lack of national identity cards, forged academic documents and ill-health.

“My advice to the members of the public is that let them make sure that before they turn up or show interest in joining the UPDF, they should first go for a medical check-up,” Brig Mugerwa said.

“Many people here have been disappointed because after the medical examination by our medical team, a number of them had hepatitis B and HIV, among other diseases,” he said.