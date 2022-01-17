Lawyer says ‘frustrated’ over denied access to terror suspects by prisons

Some of the terror suspects in court recently. PHOTO/COURTESY/URN

By  BETTY NDAGIRE

  • The defense attorney said visiting relatives of the suspects are completely denied access to the accused by prison authorities.

A lawyer representing 15 people charged with terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorism following the recent bomb blasts in Uganda has told court that “they are being frustrated by prisons when they go to receive instructions from their clients.”

