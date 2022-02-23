Lord Mayor Lukwago names owners of Old Taxi Park plots

At least 13 individuals and companies own plots on the periphery of the Old Taxi Park, according to the 2021 Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) report on the status of the facility.

The report, which Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago shared with journalists on Monday, indicates that the plots were subleased to different business people and companies by the defunct Kampala City Council for five years in February 2005 , thereby reducing the carpet area of the park to about 2.34 acres.

In June 2010, the subleases were extended for another five years.

The park has for long been an area of contention between KCCA , plot owners and transporters.

Last Sunday, scores of taxi operators were displaced when several stages were cordoned off.

The affected stages were guarded by the police, military, and KCCA law enforcement officers as individuals allegedly assigned by some plot owners demarcated about three plots in the park.

However, the KCCA deputy spokesperson, Mr Robert Kalumba, said the authority was in the process of buying the plots.

Mr Lukwago is opposed to the authority compensating plot owners, saying the latter acquired them illegally.

In an earlier interview with Daily Monitor, one of the plot owners, Mr Ronnie Rwegyema, said he would develop his plot.

“The land in question was sold by KCCA more than 20 years back and titles were issued. We have them. People should not think that we are stealing land. It is a public secret that KCCA sold off this land only that they don’t have accountability of where they can put the taxis. I am free to develop my piece of land as soon as possible once I’m given a green light by KCCA,” Mr Rwegyema said.