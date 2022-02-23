Prime

Lord Mayor Lukwago names owners of Old Taxi Park plots

Casual labourers hired by plot owners demarcate sections of their plots in Old Taxi Park Kampala on February 20, 2022.   PHOTO/JANE NAFULA

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Individuals allegedly assigned by some plot owners demarcated about three plots in the park.

At least 13 individuals and companies own plots on the periphery of the Old Taxi Park, according to the 2021 Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) report on the status of the facility.

