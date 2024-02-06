Low turnout as schools open for first term

Many schools in the countryside reported fewer learners as they opened their gates for the first academic term on February 5.



A countrywide survey by this publication revealed that some public schools reported zero attendance on Day One.



It is not yet clear if the no-show is a result of school fees or any natural factor like rain witnessed in some parts of the country like Masaka ,Kyotera ,Lwengo and Rakai in the morning on February 5.



At Namthin Primary School, Nebbi Municipality, classes remained empty as learners were absent.



The head teacher, Mr David Iwupat Okech, said even the few pupils that reported on the official reopening day returned back home at around 10am.



At Arocha Primary School, Agulu Division in Apac Municipality, for instance, only eight learners reported. This government school closed Term III in 2023 with 2,321 pupils.



The school deputy head teacher, Mr Denis Edule, said: “It is the habit of our parents that at the beginning of every term they send their children back to school very late. They are cheating themselves because the time gone won’t be recovered.”



The situation was the same in many districts across the country.

In Ntoroko, Kanara Sub-County, which experienced floods in 2019 and again in November last year, the aftermath continues to impact school attendance in the area.



On February 5, a noticeable decline in learners’ turnout was observed, mainly due to impassable roads connecting to schools.



At Rwangara Primary School, which had more than 400 pupils at the close of Third Term last December, saw only 23 pupils in attendance yesterday.



Mr Paul Asiimwe, the school head teacher, attributed the low enrollment to the floods that submerged villages, compelling many parents to relocate to distant areas.



At Kasipodo Primary School, Kayoro Sub-county in Tororo District, only 35 pupils chose to return to classes of an estimated 706 pupils at this Universal Primary Education (UPE) school.



Mr Charles Ekisa, the deputy head teacher, said much as all the 15 teachers at the school had reported and were ready to teach, they were disappointed by the poor turnout of pupils.

He attributed the low turn up to parents’ poor attitude towards education.



“Low turn up affects their ability to complete the syllabus because with the few pupils, teachers cannot start teaching effectively,” he said.



The Primary Seven class at Kasipodo Primary School had only four learners out of 50 who were promoted to the class last year.

In the eastern district of Bukedea, almost all schools in the area reported low turnout.



At Bukedea Primary School in Bukedea Town Council, only 25 of the estimated 900 pupils reported yesterday.

Mr Abraham Opeede, the head teacher of Township Primary School in Bukedea Town, said only 325 of 1,262 pupils at the school were present.



He said the majority of the pupils were still persuading their parents to purchase for them scholastic materials.



The situation, however, was different at Christ the King Primary School in Arua City. On the first day of the term, about 900 pupils showed up at this private school.



“Majority of the new and continuing pupils are here. The teachers are energised to start lessons right away,” the school head teacher, Mr Charles Adrapi, said.



At St Joseph’s College Ombaci, also in Arua City, some parents complained that they were being made to line up in long lines to register their children “as if they were students themselves”.



On the part of the teachers, only 10 reported. The school closed with enrollment of 600 learners last year.



The Nebbi Municipal Education Officer, Mr Innocent Openjtho, said most parents prefer to first send their children enrolled in Kampala schools and later consider those in local schools.



“I was on radio on Friday [speaking]about the reopening of Term One and I wonder why parents have failed to send their children to school,” Openjtho said.

A parent, Ms Joyce Acanda, attributed late reporting of the learners to ongoing economic hardship where most parents are struggling to secure money for both registration and scholastic materials.

Mr Lawrence Ssekyondwa, the Nebbi District education officer, said in public schools in urban and peri-urban areas, attendance was not so bad like in hard- to -reach areas.



“The low turn up can be attributed to the ongoing rainfall and parents could be holding their children to first help them prepare gardens for the next planting season,” he said.



Ms Judith Nakafeero, the Head teacher of Kisunku Primary School, said out of the 530 learners at the school, only 290 reported on yesterday.



“Our parents are still possessed by a mentality that the first day of for cleaning which is not true, even today we have started covering the syllabus,” she noted.



In Masaka City, the situation was different according to Mr Stephen Kakeeto, the city education officer.

He said the low turnout was recorded in private schools compared to public school.



“Majority of private schools require learners to report with many items on first day yet some parents don’t have that money yet,” he said.

Kabale District Education Officer, Mr Moses Bwengye, attributed the low turnout in schools to parents’ mentality of thinking that there is no teaching during the first week of a new term. He also warned the teachers against absenteeism.



Mr Saul Rwampororo, the head teacher of Ntare School in Mbarara City, said: “The term has started quite well and many parents are paying tuition. They are paying at least half and for us the moment you pay half, we allow your son in the school.”

