Luweero Anglicans welcome bishop-elect, ahead of consecration

Hundreds of Christians in Luweero Diocese on Wednesday turned up at River Lumansi which separates the Wakiso and Luweero districts to welcome their bishop-elect Ven Can Wilson Kisekka.

The Anglicans led by the Caretaker Bishop Rev James William Ssebagala received the bishop-elect at the cross-border swamp from a delegation from Mukono Diocese at 11:25 AM on Wednesday.

A 35km procession from Lumansi Swamp ended at the Bishop’s residence in Luweero Town Council with a prayer and luncheon.

On Sunday, the Anglicans in Luweero Diocese will be welcoming their 4th bishop after the consecration ceremony that will be led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero Town Council.

He will be replacing Bishop Emeritus Eridard Nsubuga Kironde who officially retired in July 2023.

While bishop Nsubuga was expected to have handed over to a new bishop, the earlier decision by the House of Bishops to revoke the name of the then bishop-elect Rev Can Godfrey Kasana, could not ensure the handover.

This is because Bishop Eridard Nsubuga handed over to the Archbishop who later appointed Rtd Bishop of Mukono Diocese as Caretaker bishop for eight months.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, while bidding farewell to the congregants at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero, Bishop Ssebagala tasked the faithful to own up Church projects and help the new bishop move the diocese to its heights.

“Unlike many of the Dioceses under the Province of the Church of Uganda, Luweero is blessed because of its strategic position on a busy highway linking Kampala City to the Northern Uganda districts. The diocese is also blessed with several projects that need the support of the Christians to take off,” he said.

Bishop Ssebagala also tasked the faithful to stop using the bush war to explain the current poverty situation.

“You need mindset change programs to move away from the begging syndrome. You must learn to work because the development opportunities are at your respective doorsteps,” he said.