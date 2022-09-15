Lyantonde NRM boss arrested over theft of school computers

Police in Lyantonde District are holding the district ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) registrar on allegations of stealing computers from a school where he serves as an ICT (Information Communication Technology) teacher.

According to police preliminary investigations, the suspect aged 30, reportedly broke into a computer laboratory at Rwamabara Seed secondary School in Mpumudde Sub County in the wee hours of Tuesday and made away with 10 desktop computers.

Mr Moses Ayebazibwe, the deputy head teacher of Rwamabara Seed Secondary School said they woke up in the morning only to find the computer laboratory vandalised.

“They [thieves] broke into the lab through one of the windows and when we realized that 10 computers were missing, we immediately notified police which launched a search,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

When police deployed a sniffer dog, it led detectives to the staff quarters and stopped at the suspect's room, which was locked at the time.

In the presence of school top management, the detectives broke into the room, but they did not find the stolen equipment.

The sniffer dog then proceeded to a nearby push where six of the 10 computers were recovered, according to Mr Ayebazibwe.

“The prime suspect was seen at the school late in the evening of Monday, making frantic calls and according to the information I have received, he did not sleep in his room at the staff quarters,” he said.

“The exhibits together with the suspect are with the police.” Mr Ayebazibwe added.

Lyantonde Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Mbetegyeraije condemned the act and advised school authorities to always first do background checks on the staff they employ. He also took a swipe at the suspect for tainting the image of the NRM party.

“I'm sure his bosses at the NRM secretariat are also going to replace him because such a dishonest person cannot be trusted with leadership,” he said.

Lyantonde District Police Commander, Ms Scovia Birungi, said the suspect is likely to be charged with theft once investigations are complete.

“His accomplice is still on the run, but we are going to get him. Once he’s arrested we shall process their file and take them to court,” she said.



