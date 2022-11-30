Makerere students to vote Guild leaders today

Seven out of the 10 Makerere University students vying for the Guild president seat yesterday outlined what they plan to do for students should they win the race.

Students at the top university in the country are slated to elect their Guild leaders today electronically (online).

Those who released their manifestos yesterday had similar pledges, with mutual grounds being increasing government students’ allowances, having students’ marks uploaded in time, and bridging the gap between the students and the university management.

The contestants all agreed that Makerere is no longer loved by the students, stressing that immediate actions are paramount to improve the image of the university.

Those contesting for the seat include Namirembe Blessious, Alionzi Lawrence, Ibra Hussien, Justus Tukamushabe, Calton Muhinda, Christopher Mugisa and Honest Natumanya.

Makerere University Council resolved to conduct Guild elections voting online after a Uganda Christian University student was stabbed to death during the final guild rally in July.

Lawrence Alionzi, alais, Dangote

He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Science in Electrical Engineering. He is a former speaker of Nsibirwa Hall. In his manifesto, Alionzi promises to construct another hall for girls, reinstating suspended students, fixing missing marks issues, renovation of halls of residence, and increasing the allowances of students on government sponsorship.

Blessious Namirembe

Ms Namirembe is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Education in Science. Previously, she served as deputy prime minister of the Makerere Education Students Association. In her manifesto, she, among others, plans to better the social capital of the students, secure for them scholarship opportunities, and revise certain policies.

Ronald Mugisa

Mugisa is a third-year student, pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Science Fisheries and Aquaculture. Previously, he served as Speaker of College of Natural Sciences. In his manifesto, he said he will enhance the students welfare and security, promote the institution’s ideologies, talent promotion and tuition reduction.

Edward Nalwangu, alias Rasta

He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Organisational Psychology at the School of Psychology, College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Once elected, he plans to bridge the gap between students and the university, that he thinks will remedy the persistent strikes at the oldest university.

Honesty Natumanya, alias Bombardier

He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Science in Conservation Biology. He said he intends to unite students and also eliminate external political players who he says usually cause violence. He pledges to lobby for the increment in allowances of government-sponsored students.

Justus Tukamushaba

He is a third-year student pursuing a Bachelors’ degree in Construction Management. He previously served as the guild representative to the council for the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology. He promises to help fellow students get their identity cards in time, and ensure that marks are uploaded in time.

Carlton Muyinda, alias Political Kumbucha

He is a final year student pursuing a bachelors’ of Commerce from the College of Business and Management Sciences (COBAMS). He promises to revive the lost glory of Makerere through unity.

Akram Mulindwa

He is pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery. He has served as class representative, medicine and surgery class, and football captain of the college team. His manifestations are crafted around a student centred administration, tracing students’ employment after studies, welfare of students with disabilities, among others.

Ibra Hussein

He is pursuing a Bachelors’ degree in Arts. He is the youth councillor for Jinja City, Southern Division. He also served in the Makerere 87th guild as minister in-charge of social affairs and also the guild representative councillor for Lumumba Hall. He has pledged to scrap the 15 percent tuition increment, revamp halls of residence, among others.