Man commits suicide after axing pregnant wife to death

Police in Tororo District are investigating a case in which a 23-year-old expectant woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband before he also committed suicide.

It’s reported that Micheal Ochwo, 27, a casual worker and a resident of Kajarau South Zone, Mukuju Sub-County, Tororo District committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife Grace Adikini over domestic wrangles on Wednesday.

The man later ran into a speeding truck along Tororo-Mbale road near the Oilwell petrol station and died on the spot.

Bukedi South regional Police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said Adikini’s body was found in a pool of blood with cuts on the head.

“Today we responded to two serious tragedies of murder and suicide. A man murdered his wife by hacking. It's alleged that the couple was at home when they developed a misunderstanding and in the process, Micheal Ochwo used a pit axe and hack his wife on the head and the back and died instantly,” Mr Mugwe said.

He added, “After the act, Ochwo attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself in the same house, but later ran from the scene and threw himself into a speeding truck along Tororo-Mbale road which killed on the spot.”

The scene of the crime was visited and documented by Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) and other Police officers commanded by DPC Tororo, Mr Adam Kimuli.

He said Exhibits of a pit axe, a slasher, and a blood-stained nylon rope were recovered from the scene.

The bodies of the deceased persons were conveyed to Tororo General Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

“We condemn acts of violence and, sadly, the perpetrator did injustice to his life before he faced justice in our Courts of Law,” he said.