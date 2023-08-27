Man kills wife, hangs self in Nakasongola

Police in Nakasongola District are investigating an incident where a man allegedly killed his wife by hacking and later hanged himself in the same area.

Police said the incident happened at around 9pm on August 25 at Nalukonge village, Lwabyata Sub- County in Nakasongola District.

The Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Sam Twiineamazima, identified the deceased as Amina Nakazibwe, 32, and Charles Galimaka both residents of the same area and peasants.

“Preliminary information indicates that the two were husband and wife and officially married. It is said that the late Galimaka picked a domestic quarrel with his wife one Nakazibwe which led to a serious fight, the husband picked a hoe and hacked his wife to death which prompted him to committed suicide by hanging using a rope and was found by residents of the same area,”ASP Twiineamazima said on Friday.

He said upon Police receiving the information from Mr James Kabagambe a resident of Nalukonge village, they responded in time and visited the scene and it was documented by Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) officers.

He said a case of murder was registered, exhibits were recovered and statements were recorded from relevant witnesses.