Masaka Diocese gets new deaconry, parish

The Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba has created another catholic deaconry and parish in a move aimed at extending liturgical services nearer to Christians.

This brings the total number of catholic parishes to 56 and the deaneries in the diocese increase from 14 to 15.

“In order to fulfill the liturgical needs of believers from clergy, we have created Busheeka Parish and Buyoga Deaconry,” Bishop Jjumba made the pronouncement during the ordination of new priests at Villa Maria Catholic Parish Church in Kalungu District on Saturday.

During the ceremony, a total of 21 seminarians became deacons while 17 deacons were ordained as priests.

After creating Busheeka Parish, Bishop Jjumba said he had posted Rev Fr Deo Mugenyi as a founding parish priest who will oversee sub parishes that were formerly under Ssembabule and Lwebitakuli. Fr Julius Ssemwanga will oversee Buyoga Deaconry.

The prelate urged the newly ordained priests to spearhead the drive to conserve the environment through restoring the depleted forest covers in the areas they are posted.

To support the campaign, Bishop Jjumba handed over tree seedlings of indigenous tree species to priests and their parents to plant them at their homes.

He has also called upon the newly ordained priests to walk in the footsteps of Jesus Christ and keep the vows they made. They are charged with the responsibility of preaching, counselling and spiritually guiding Christians

Mr Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu, the area Member of Parliament applauded the Church for its tremendous efforts in supporting education and called upon parents to ensure that their children achieve their academic goals.

The additional 17 new priests bring the total number of priests in the entire diocese to 302. Masaka Diocese covers the districts of Masaka, Kalungu, Sembabule, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi, Rakai, Kyotera, Lyantonde and Kalangala.