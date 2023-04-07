Minister Kitutu’s walk to prison

In December 2021, Parliament passed a Shs39 billion supplementary budget to fund projects in Karamoja meant to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable persons in the troubled sub-region.

At least Shs22 billion should have been spent on buying goats for distribution to Karimojong youths affected by cattle rustling.

Up to Shs5 billion was set aside to buy 100,000 iron sheets to be distributed to the poor and warriors (karachunas) who had abandoned the criminal practice of armed cattle rustling.

In 2022, the ministry of Karamoja Affairs was handed the responsibility of distributing these relief items.

But in early February, intelligence reports filtered to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit that relatives of the Minister of Karamoja Affairs, Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu, had irregularly received and were illegally selling the iron sheets which were clearly marked Office of the Prime Minister for Karamoja.

Undercover agents lured the minister’s relatives, posing as potential buyers, leading to the arrest and detention of the minister’s mother and brother. They were later released on police bond but all the iron sheets that were found in their possession were recovered by the police.

As the scandal broke, it emerged that even more senior members of government had also illegally received these iron sheets in varying numbers. Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja were all implicated alongside several other ministers and Members of Parliament.

These unintended beneficiaries generally claim that they received the iron sheets meant for Karamoja humanitarian relief unsolicited, and have used them to support various causes in their constituencies.

However, in one case, State minster for Finance Amos Lugoloobi, reportedly used what was shared with him to roof a goat shed at his farm – hundreds of miles away from Karamoja.

The unfolding scandal and public outrage quickly drew the attention of Parliament where Speaker Among, ironically, championed the setting up of a select committee to investigate the matter.

On the other hand, a furious President Museveni told the Cabinet that this diversion of the iron sheets was a criminal offence which must be investigated by the police Criminal Investigations Directorate.

In March, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed the police to lead investigations.

Three weeks ago, the police summoned, interviewed implicated ministers and staff of the Office of the Prime Minister and recorded their statements. Another CID team went to Karamoja where they talked to the intended beneficiaries. The team also visited areas where they suspect that the items were diverted to.

Several ministers told the police that they hadn’t requested for the iron sheets but they were simply contacted by Dr Kitutu and told that her ministry was offering them iron sheets. Some of them said their personal assistants picked the iron sheets and also showed the detectives where they were distributed, leading to their recovery in some cases.

Along the way, Dr Kitutu went missing, failing to turn up for interrogation by police even when directed to do so by the Prime Minister. She also kept ducking summons to appear before the Parliament inquiry.

Then on Tuesday, she was arrested after belatedly appearing in Parliament and later detained by police, having refused to speak on oath or answer questions.

The DPP sanctioned her case file the next day. She was produced before the Anti-corruption Court at Kololo, Kampala and remanded to prison yesterday on corruption charges. Police say the investigations continue.