Mob kills man accused of beheading two neighbor’s children

A 40-year-old man who allegedly went on rampaged and hacked to death two of his neighbor's children in Kanungu District in western Uganda on Thursday has been lynched.

Edward Birungi, a resident of Kagarama cell, Nyarutojo parish in Kambuga Sub County in Kanungu District allegedly killed Tracy Nabasa, 8, and Ian Owembabazi, 3, after accusing their father, Mr Frank Kato, a resident of the same area, of having extra-marital affairs with his estranged wife. Birungi is said to have separated with his wife two weeks ago.

After hacking his neighbor's children, Birungi is said to have gone into hiding.

He was, however, intercepted and lynched on Friday afternoon as he reportedly attempted to flee to the neighboring Rukungiri District.

The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, confirmed the mob action and blamed the people for taking the law into the hands.

He said the mob should have arrested Birungi and handed him over to the police for prosecution in the courts of law.

The Kanungu LCV vice chairman, Mr Henry Mwongyera, said Birungi was under the influence of drugs when he hacked his neighbor's children.