Mob kills man accused of beheading two neighbor’s children

The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, confirmed the mob action and blamed the people for taking the law into the hands.

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Edward Birungi, a resident of Kagarama cell, Nyarutojo parish in Kambuga Sub County in Kanungu District allegedly killed Tracy Nabasa, 8, and Ian Owembabazi, 3, after accusing their father, Mr Frank Kato, a resident of the same area, of having extra-marital affairs with his estranged wife.

A 40-year-old man who allegedly went on rampaged and hacked to death two of his neighbor's children in Kanungu District in western Uganda on Thursday has been lynched.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.